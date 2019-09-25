Julianne, Derek Hough to star in NBC holiday special

Derek Hough attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Julianne Hough attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 20. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Julianne Hough (R) and Derek Hough will perform musical and dance numbers in "Holidays with the Houghs." File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Celebrity siblings Julianne Hough and Derek Hough will star in an NBC holiday special.

Julianne, 31, and Derek, 34, will perform musical and dance numbers in the upcoming special Holidays with the Houghs.

Holidays with the Houghs is a one-hour show that gives Julianne and Derek's spin on holiday classics. The special will feature guest appearances from the pair's celebrity friends, comedy sketches and surprises.

"Derek and Julianne are incredibly talented siblings who continue to dazzle audiences with their remarkable performances," NBC Entertainment EVP of specials Dough Vaughan said ina statement.

Julianne and Derek will executive produce the special with Corin Nelson and Ashley Edens-Shaffer. Julianne and Derek shared their excitement about the project in Instagram posts Wednesday.

"Who's ready for the most wonderful time of the year?!? #HolidaysWithTheHoughs," Julianne wrote.

"This should be fun #HolidaysWithTheHoughs #nbc #christmas #variety #entertainment," Derek added.

Julianne and Derek both served as pros on Dancing with the Stars. Derek now serves as a judge on World of Dance, while Julianne judges America's Got Talent.