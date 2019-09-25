Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Christina Anstead is back on "bed rest" following a postpartum injury.

The 36-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she injured herself at daughter Taylor's ninth birthday party Sunday, just two weeks after welcoming son Hudson.

Anstead is parent to Taylor and 4-year-old son Brayden with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, and to Hudson with her husband, Ant Anstead. She said she tried to do too much at Taylor's party.

"Welll... I'm a moron. I felt totally fine since one week postpartum- like zero pain... but I resting and taking it easy... and then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend... and yesterday I woke up like oh crap," Anstead captioned a photo of herself with baby Hudson. "I definitely hurt myself."

"It's not the c-section incision area that hurts it's my left abdomen and it hurts bad ;/. So please anyone who just had a baby- don't overdue it," she advised. "I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them- but in doing so I wasn't taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles."

Anstead had shared a slideshow of photos from Taylor's party Sunday, including a picture of Taylor holding her baby brother.

"Happy [9th] Birthday #TaylorReese! Slime theme / pool party was a success," she wrote. "Outgoing, sassy, smart and adventurous... Love being her mama!!"

Anstead gave birth to Hudson on Sept. 6, and announced the news on Instagram.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!" she wrote.

Anstead and Ant Anstead married in December and announced in April they were expecting. Ant Anstead is also parent to a daughter, Amelie, and son, Archie, with his ex-wife.