Anna Faris (L) with her "Mom" co-star Allison Janney as Janney is honored with the 2,592nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Anna Faris will be returning to her role as Christy on CBS' "Mom" when it returns for Season 7 on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Anna Faris will be everywhere in September, with new episodes of her podcast Unqualified and Season 7 of CBS' Mom, in which she portrays Christy, a character who will still be chasing her dream of becoming a lawyer.

"She just feels like an against all odds character," Faris, 42, told UPI about Christy in a recent interview. Faris said that she loves how her driven her character is despite growing up in chaos.

Mom Season 7, which premieres Thursday, will start right where Season 6 left off, as Christy's mother Bonnie (Allison Janney) begins her marriage with Adam (William Fichtner).

Mom, which has been renewed through Season 8, follows single mother Christy, a former addict, as she tries to get her life back together while dealing with her mother, Bonnie, also a former addict. The pair's dysfunctional relationship is at the heart of the series.

Faris said she's happy the writers have kept her character consistent and true to herself, as she is more focused on her career than finding love.

"I want Christy to be happy. I want her to find love, but that's kind of awesome that my character's main focus is her career. I really admire that they stuck with it," she said.

Faris also joked about the difficulty of fake kissing another actor on set when Christy has had love interests on the show. Romantic partners have included Gabriel (Nate Corddry) and Adam (Justin Long).

"Also, I don't know how to fake kiss somebody from the couple of times that I've had love interests. I wonder if they're like, 'That didn't look great,'" Faris joked about Christy's single relationship status. "Maybe I don't even know how to really kiss somebody."

Faris, who also is known for starring roles in Scary Movie, The House Bunny and Overboard, teased on Twitter new episodes of Anna Faris is Unqualified will be arriving on Monday after the podcast went on a mini-hiatus in March.

Launched in 2015, the podcast features Faris and her co-host, Sim Sarna, interviewing celebrities and giving relationship advice to listeners who call in. The podcast is named after her memoir Unqualified, which also featured relationship advice.

Bill Hader, Kevin Smith, Lisa Kudrow, Keegan Michael-Key, Shay Mitchell, Jimmy Kimmel and many others have appeared on Unqualified over the course of 163 episodes, with many of the celebrities also offering advice to listeners.

"When I first started, I really thought nobody was going to listen and then to sort of have this community of people who actually listen to it, and feel passionately about it, it's such an amazing feeling," she said. "It's huge and flattering, and also I've learned a lot from our listeners."

Faris frequently partners with advertisers who are spreading a positive message on her podcast, which led her to team up with Clorox to help promote clean spaces for students that help with creativity and productivity.

"I love the idea of a company like Clorox supporting schools that may be in need, educators that may be in need," she said.

Faris did not disclose which celebrity guests she has lined up for Unqualified, but said Lil Kim, LeBron James and Malia and Sasha Obama are on her wishlist.