WWE Raw: The Fiend Bray Wyatt targets Braun Strowman

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The Fiend Bray Wyatt continued to play mind games with Universal Champion Seth Rollins on Raw and set his sights on Braun Strowman.

Rollins kicked things off on Monday by describing Wyatt as a living embodiment of a nightmare, however, he promised he could still beat Wyatt at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6.

Strowman then entered the arena and took issue with comments Rollins made last week about not having to face The Monster Among Men for the Universal Championship anytime soon. Rollins challenged Strowman to a match to settle their differences, which Strowman accepted.

Wyatt would first appear during a new episode of his demented children's program, Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt spent the episode hanging up photos of his previous victims which include Kane, Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler and Kurt Angle.

The Eater of Worlds also settled an argument between two of his puppet friends, who were fighting over an action figure of Rollins. Wyatt broke the toy in half and spoke about the importance of sharing.

Rollins and Strowman battled each other in the main event, with the champion able to hold us own against his towering rival.

Strowman would recover and start to dominate the bout by Choke Slamming Rollins onto the side of the ring. As Strowman got ready to defeat Rollins with a Running Powerslam, the lights in the arena turned off and Wyatt suddenly appeared.

Wyatt immediately went after Strowman, taking the giant down with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt, after he stared down Rollins, quickly delivered a second Mandible Claw to Strowman after he started to get back up.

Also on Raw, Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match against Raw Tag Team Champion Robert Roode, United States Champion AJ Styles, Ricochet and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Mysterio, who last eliminated Roode with the 619, will get to face Rollins for the Universal Championship next week on Raw.

Other moments from Raw included The Viking Raiders defeating The O.C.; Rusev defeating EC3; Sasha Banks defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross; Lacey Evans defeating Ember Moon; Chad Gable defeating King Corbin vis disqualification; and Carmella defeating R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion.