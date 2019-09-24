Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair to appear on WWE Raw season premiere

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will appear on the season premiere of Raw on Monday.

Hogan and Flair, both WWE Hall of Famers, will be featured guests on The Miz's talk show titled Miz TV.

The episode will also feature the appearance of Brock Lesnar along with Sasha Banks taking on Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one match.

Despite Raw being broadcast throughout the year with no seasonal breaks, WWE is treating the next Raw as a season premiere as the company enters into a new era of programming.

Smackdown will move to Fox on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET starting Oct. 4. WWE has also stared airing NXT on the USA Network on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Raw will remain on the USA Network every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

A new draft that will move superstars between Raw and Smackdown is set to take place in October, further changing the WWE landscape. The draft will begin Oct. 11 on Smackdown and then conclude Oct. 14 on Raw.

Hogan and Flair were last seen during the Raw Reunion in July which also featured Stone Cold Steve Austin and other professional wrestling legends.