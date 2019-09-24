Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The cast of the new Charlie's Angels film -- including Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska -- appeared together on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside writer, director and fellow star Elizabeth Banks.

The group praised newcomer Balinska on Monday's show as a future movie star and said they were to find someone with her talent for the reboot.

"Ella is a ninja in real life," Banks said about casting Balinska, who had extensive combat and firearms training before she joined the film.

"Literally was a unicorn. Came in and we were like wait what, that person exists?" Banks said.

"Someone's going to make this girl a movie star, might as well be us," Stewart added.

Banks also discussed how she wanted Scott for the film after starring alongside her in Power Rangers and why she needed Stewart to sign on.

"Kristen is the epitome of a modern American woman," Banks said. "Lives totally authentically, totally bad-ass and is super super funny in the film."

Charlie's Angels is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 15. Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou also star.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey recently teamed up for the song "Don't Call Me Angel," which will appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.