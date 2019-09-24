Blythe Danner arrives at the Women In Film 2016 Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Blythe Danner is set to star in four episodes of "American Gods" Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Blythe Danner is set to appear on Season 3 of Starz's American Gods in a recurring guest role.

Danner will be featured in four episodes as Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest who has a romantic history with Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane).

"It is a rare privilege to be working with Ms. Blythe Danner, a dear friend, inspiration and national treasure," executive producer Chic Eglee said in a statement.

"She is our muse in crafting the role of Demeter, since no one else can bring such ethereal beauty and grace to the portrayal of a goddess," he continued.

American Gods, which chronicles the war brewing between the ancient mythological-based Old Gods and the New Gods of modern technology, is based on the 2001 Neil Gaiman novel of the same name.

Ricky Whittle (Shadow), Emily Browning (Laura), Crispin Glover (Mr. World), Yetide Badaki (Bilquis), Bruce Langley (Technical Boy) and Pablo Schreiber (Mad Sweeney) also star.

Rock star Marilyn Manson will also be featured in the new season as a death metal singer and ancient berserker.