Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman is back in a new teaser trailer for Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The clip, which aired during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, features Jesse listening to the radio inside an El Camino while smoking a cigarette.

The scene appears to take place shortly after the ending of AMC's Breaking Bad as Jesse hears a news report about how multiple men were killed by a remote controlled machine gun.

Jesse is scared and is breathing heavy as he plans his next move.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, is set to arrive on Netflix on Oct. 11. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the film.

"In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," reads the synopsis.

Breaking Bad, which also starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, ran for five seasons on AMC from 2008 to 2013. Better Call Saul, a prequel series starring Bob Odenkirk, has been airing on AMC since 2015.