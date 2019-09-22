Viacom secures cable TV rights to 'Seinfeld' reruns

Actor Jason Alexander participates in a debate in the Israeli Knesset, the Parliament, in Jerusalem, promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli and Palestinian conflict in 2011. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Viacom has announced it acquired the exclusive cable television rights to reruns of the sitcom, Seinfeld.

All 180 episodes of the series will be available -- starting in October 2021 -- on Viacom's channels Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land.

"We're extremely proud to bring this little-known series to our viewers. With the right programming and promotion, we believe we'll finally get Seinfeld the recognition it truly deserves, as merely the greatest sitcom of all-time," Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land, said in a statement on Saturday.

Set in New York City, the show initially ran 1989-98. It starred Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards as his quirky friends.

The Viacom news arrives just days after it was announced that Netflix had secured the global streaming rights to the show.