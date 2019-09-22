Phoebe Waller-Bridges wins two Emmys; 'Marvelous' stars also score prizes

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Alex Bornstein won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sunday at the Emmys. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Tony Shalhoub won the first prize -- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy -- at Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridges won two Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridges won the prizes for Best Comedy Writing and Best Lead Actress in a Comedy at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast-mates Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein took home the trophies for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy, and Bill Hader was named Best Actor in a Comedy for Barry.

The gala honoring excellence in television is airing live on FOX from the Microsoft Theater.

Since there is no host this year, the show opened with the animated character Homer Simpson welcoming the crowd and revealing how it has always been his "impossible dream" to emcee the telecast.

A piano then fell on him, sending him crashing through the stage.

"What the hell was that?" Black-ish star Anthony Anderson said from his seat in the audience.

Jumping on stage, he assured the crowd: "I've got this! Alright, ladies and gentlemen, wait! I will get this show back on track because that is what I will do."

After barking orders at everyone backstage, Anderson declared: "What we need is an Emmy winner. Somebody who can talk about the power of television."

A man with a clipboard was then dispatched to find the person Anderson pointed to on a list, who turned out to be Breaking Bad icon Bryan Cranston.

Cranston talked about the history of television and how it has "never been this damn good," offering a nod at some of this year's nominees, including Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, The Big Bang Theory, This is Us, Modern Family and The Late Late Show with James Corden.