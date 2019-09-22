Phoebe Waller-Bridge scores 3 Emmys; 'Marvelous,' 'Thrones' win big

Jharrel Jerome accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie award for "When They See Us." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Fleabag was named Best Comedy and its creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the prizes for Best Writing for a Comedy and Best Lead Actress in a Comedy at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Jodie Comer also took home the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama for Killing Eve, a show Waller-Bridge wrote.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast-mates Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein accepted the trophies for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy, and Bill Hader was named Best Actor in a Comedy for Barry.

Game of Thrones was voted Best Drama and co-star Peter Dinklage won for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Billy Porter earned the Best Actor in a Drama accolade for Pose.

The Best Direction of a Drama Emmy went to Jason Bateman for Ozark and cast member Julia Garner was deemed Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

Chernobyl won the honors for Best Limited Series, Best Direction of a TV Movie or Limited Series and Best Writing for a TV Movie or Limited Series.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was deemed Best TV Movie.

Michelle Williams won for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for Fosse/Verdon and Jharrel Jerome picked up the trophy for Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for When They See Us.

Patricia Arquette earned the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for The Act, while the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series went to Ben Whishaw for A Very English Scandal.

The gala honoring excellence in television aired live on FOX from the Microsoft Theater.

Since there was no host this year, the show opened with the animated character Homer Simpson welcoming the crowd and revealing how it has always been his "impossible dream" to emcee the telecast.

A piano then fell on him, sending him crashing through the stage.

"What the hell was that?" Black-ish star Anthony Anderson said from his seat in the audience.

Jumping on stage, he assured the crowd: "I've got this! Alright, ladies and gentlemen, wait! I will get this show back on track because that is what I will do."

After barking orders at everyone backstage, Anderson declared: "What we need is an Emmy winner. Somebody who can talk about the power of television."

A man with a clipboard was then dispatched to find the person Anderson pointed to on a list, who turned out to be Breaking Bad icon Bryan Cranston.

Cranston talked about the history of television and how it has "never been this damn good," offering a nod at some of this year's nominees, including Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, The Big Bang Theory, This is Us, Modern Family and The Late Late Show with James Corden.