71st Emmy Awards ceremony to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday

Cast member Jared Harris attends the premiere of "Carnival Row" in Los Angeles on August 21. He is an Emmy nominee Sunday for his work in "Chernobyl." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Rachel Brosnahan appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," during the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Actor Peter Dinklage's fantasy drama "Game of Thrones" is the most nominated show going into Sunday night's Emmy Awards ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony -- honoring excellence in television -- is set to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Like the last Academy Awards, the Emmy Awards won't have a host.

Singer-songwriter Halsey will perform a rendition of a classic song for the "In Memoriam" tribute and a galaxy of stars have been tapped to serve as presenters for the Fox broadcast.

Among them are Tim Allen, Marisa Tomei, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nick Cannon, James Corden, Jon Hamm, Timothy Hutton, Jharrel Jerome, Ken Jeong, Cherry Jones, Regina King, Luke Kirby, Hugh Laurie, Jane Lynch, Catherine O'Hara, Randall Park, Jimmy Smits, Brittany Snow, Kerry Washington and Bradley Whitford.

Also slated to help hand out trophies are Veep cast-mates Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn, Clea DuVall, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sarah Sutherland and Matt Walsh.

Reality stars Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner will also take the stage.

Other presenters include Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, RuPaul, Lilly Singh, Ben Stiller and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Game of Thrones is this year's most nominated show, with 32 nods. It already won in numerous Creative Arts categories in a two-night prize presentation earlier this month. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated for 19 Emmys, and Chernobyl and Saturday Night Live tied with 18 apiece.