Ryan Seacrest returning for another season of 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Lionel Richie arrives at the red carpet during the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards in 2018 in Nashville. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Katy Perry arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Television and radio personality Ryan Seacrest is returning to host another season of "American Idol." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest has signed on to host another edition of ABC's singing competition series, American Idol.

"Today's #FridayFeeling? how about LIT because everyone's fave host, @RyanSeacrest is officially BACK this season!," the show's Twitter feed said.

The network previously announced judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be back on the panel.

Seacrest hosted the show when it ran 2002-16 on FOX and he returned in 2018 when it moved to ABC.

"American Idol has been my home for 17 seasons and I can't wait to return to the stage," said Seacrest in a statement. "It's the greatest gift to be able to play a part in discovering new talent with a franchise that has been such a relevant part of American culture for so many years."