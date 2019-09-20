Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Today host Carson Daly is going to be a dad of four.

The 46-year-old television personality surprised his co-hosts Friday by announcing his wife, Siri Daly, is pregnant with their fourth child.

"Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she's gearing up for a big spring because that's when she's going to give birth to the newest member of the Daly family," he said. "That's right! She's pregnant."

Daly also shared the news on Instagram. Daly is parent to 10-year-old Jackson James, 7-year-old Etta Jones and 5-year-old London Rose with Siri Daly, and posted a photo of his kids resting their hands on his wife's baby bump.

"Thrilled our family is growing. God's blessings in our lives truly amazes us. Thank you for the kind thoughts & well wishes," he wrote in the caption.

Siri Daly, a Today food contributor and food blogger, confirmed her pregnancy in a post on her own account.

"As a fan of even numbers, I'm thrilled to share with you that @carsondaly and I are expecting Baby #4! I've always dreamed of a big family and feel beyond thankful for this miraculous blessing," she wrote.

Daly is just one Today host with a growing family. Hoda Kotb adopted her second daughter, Hope Catherine, in April, Dylan Dreyer is expecting her second child with Brian Fichera, and Jenna Bush Hager is expecting her third child with Henry Hager.