Brad Pitt, Jimmy Fallon keep ordering each other food on 'Tonight Show'

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon keep trying to one-up each other at a resturant in a new Tonight Show skit titled Courtesy of the Gentleman at the Bar.

The segment, which aired on Thursday, began with Pitt ordering Fallon a complimentary drink. Fallon repays the favor and has the waiter send the actor an iced coffee.

The situation gets competitive with both men constantly sending over complimentary food and drinks to each other with each entree getting bigger and bigger.

Pitt has a waiter send Fallon a pyramid of Ferrero Rocher, a stack of pancakes, a coconut with a mini hammer and hibachi shrimp while Fallon sends over a seafood tower, an edible arrangement, 30 hot dogs, a bucket of tater tots and a wedding cake.

Eventually the waiter informs Pitt that the kitchen is completely out of food. Pitt gets the last laugh, however, as he departs the resturant and leaves Fallon to pay the expensive bill.

Pitt can be seen in the new sci-fi thriller Ad Astra, which hit theaters on Friday.