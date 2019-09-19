WWE NXT: Velveteen Dream, Roderick Strong clash over championship

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- WWE NXT had its premiere episode on the USA Network, giving WWE its third weekly show and brand next to Raw and Smackdown.

WWE authority figure Triple H, who heads NXT, opened the show on Wednesday with a message for viewers.

"There are moments in life when everything changes in the blink of an eye. Tonight, don't blink," Triple H said before he briefly greeted the excited crowd at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., the home of NXT.

The first match to take place was a Fatal 4-Way Match between Candice LaRae, her rival Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Mia Yim to decide who will face Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.

LaRae won the fast-paced bout after she hit Yim with a Poison Hurricanrana followed by a Quebrada for the three count. As LaRae celebrated at the entrance ramp, she was greeted by Baszler who starred her down while holding up the NXT Women's Championship.

Cameron Grimes then defeated Sean Maluta in seconds before the final match aired on USA featuring NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream defending his title against Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era.

Strong took control of the match by focusing on Dream's back, however, The Purple One would not quit and was even able to escape from the Strong Hold as the rest of The Undisputed Era arrived at ringside.

Strong, with help from NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, hit Dream with the End of Heartache. Dream still wouldn't go down and even attempted to nail Strong with the Purple Rainmaker from the top rope until Cole kicked him in the face while the referee was distracted.

Strong then delivered a second End of Heartache to win the match and become the new NXT North American Champion. Each member of The Undisputed Era are now champions with the group showing off their titles together on the entrance ramp.

NXT on USA will air a second one-hour show next week before switching over to two-hours starting on Oct. 2. WWE aired the second hour on the WWE Network.

The second hour featured Pete Dunne defeating Arturo Ruas; Xia Li defeated Aliyah; Kushida confronting WWE United Kingdom Champion Walter and his group Imperium; Lio Rush returning to defeat Oney Lorcan to earn a match against Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak; and Matt Riddle battling Killian Dain in a Street Fight that ended with a massive brawl between NXT stars.