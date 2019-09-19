John Cena will narrate a WWE special on Fox ahead of Smackdown's premiere on the network. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

WWE's The Miz and his wife Maryse Ouellet. The Miz will be hosting alongside Charlotte Flair a WWE special on Fox ahead of Smackdown's premiere on the network. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Fox is set to air a pair of hourlong WWE specials before the premiere of Smackdown on the network on Oct. 4.

WWE stars The Miz and Charlotte Flair will be hosting WWE Smackdown's Greatest Hits on Sept. 27 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. The program will showcase some of the greatest moments from WWE's long-running blue brand.

Fox will then air WWE WrestleMania's Legendary Moments narrated by John Cena on Sept. 29. The show will present some of the most spectacular moments from WrestleMania's storied 35-year history. Fans will need to check local listings for air times as it surrounds Fox's NFL coverage.

Additionally, Fox Sports will host a Smackdown kickoff show on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET that leads into the premiere of Smackdown on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

The kickoff show will feature past and present WWE stars, celebrities and athletes as they arrive to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for Smackdown.

WWE first announced in June 2018 that Smackdown would be moving to Fox, changing the Tuesday night program on the USA Network to Friday night. Smackdown's two-hour runtime will not change.

WWE has also moved its previously WWE Network-exclusive NXT show to the USA Network. NXT airs on the channel Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode featured Velveteen Dream defending his NXT North American Championship against Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era.