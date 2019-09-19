Nick Kroll impersonates Jason Statham, dogs on 'Tonight Show'

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Nick Kroll mimicked Jason Statham, Pitbull and a number of animals while playing Wheel of Impressions with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Kroll was tasked on Wednesday with talking about troll dolls as Statham and flu shots as Pitbull.

"Nothing quite pisses me off like those little troll dolls," Kroll said while capturing the accent and tough-guy demeanor of Statham.

Kroll's impression of Pitbull was more unique and involved the comedian yelling about flu shots. Fallon, after pressing the impression generator, talked about "Hot Girl Summer" as Regis Philbin and surprise parties as Jerry Seinfeld.

Kroll kept the impersonations going while discussing with Fallon what he thinks animals actually sound like. Kroll gave his takes on dogs, sheep and dolphins.

Kroll is set to go on a stand-up comedy tour that begins on Thursday at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in Cleveland before wrapping up on Nov. 23 at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.