Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Kodi Lee won America's Got Talent Season 14, taking home the $1 million grand prize.

Lee, 23, is blind, autistic and suffers from Addison's Disease. He first gained popularity on the competition show with his performance of Donny Hathaway's "A Song for You" which earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union.

"I feel so amazing, unbelievable," Lee told host Terry Crews after winning, alongside his mother, Tina Lee.

Lee beat out nine other finalists including Detroit Youth Choir who came in second. Lee also took to the stage to perform "You Are The Reason" with Leona Lewis.

The finale featured a number of guest stars and special performances including Cher who sang "Waterloo" and judge Julianna Hough who presented her new song, "Transform."

Magician Shin Lim won America's Got Talent Season 13 last year followed by America's Got Talent: The Champions in February, a spinoff of previous winners competing against each other. Another season of The Champions is set to take place.