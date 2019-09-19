Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Al Roker is up and "feeling better" following his hip surgery.

The 65-year-old Today weather anchor gave an update on the show Thursday after undergoing hip replacement surgery the day previous.

Roker checked in via satellite video from his room at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

"I've already gone down the hall to where they do physical therapy," Roker told his co-hosts. "This hip can hold my weight. It's pretty amazing to me, but I'm thrilled. I already feel better."

"I'm in far less pain than I was 48 hours ago," he added. "The best thing is to just get up and move, to be able to walk. And so when I [walk], it's not nearly as painful as it was when I was with you guys just two days ago."

Roker shared a video from a physical therapy session Wednesday on Instagram that showed him descending a set of stairs.

"Thanks, everyone for the good wishes, prayers and positive thoughts for my #totalhipreplacement #surgery today at @hspecialsurgery," he captioned the post. "I feel better than I have in weeks."

Roker had announced Tuesday on Today that he would have hip resurfacing surgery. He experienced pain and osteoarthritis in the months leading up to the procedure.

"It's not like I'm crying at night but, you know, it hurts," Roker said at the time.

Roker previously underwent back surgery in 2005 and knee surgery in 2016.