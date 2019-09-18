WWE Smackdown: Brock Lesnar challenges Kofi Kingston

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman returned to Smackdown in order to present a challenge to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

The Beast made his surprise appearance after Kingston had teamed up with his New Day partners Big E and Xavier Woods to take on Randy Orton and new Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Revival.

Kingston won the match after hitting Revival member Scott Dawson with the Trouble in Paradise. The champ, when Lesnar arrived, asked the New Day to leave the ring so that he could confront Lesnar alone.

Heyman got right to the point and said Lesnar wanted to challenge Kingston for the WWE Championship on Oct. 4, the premiere date of Smackdown on Fox on it's new Friday time slot. Kingston said that he was a fighting champion and accepted the challenge.

Lesnar looked happy that Kingston accepted and went in to shake his future opponents hand. Lesnar then picked up Kingston and delivered a thunderous F-5 that knocked Kingston out.

Also on Smackdown, Daniel Bryan got on the microphone to discuss his situation with Erick Rowan. Bryan said that Rowan was still his friend despite what has happened in recent weeks with Roman Reigns.

Rowan confronted Bryan and denied that he still cared about his former tag team partner. Rowan's longtime friend Luke Harper then arrived with both men attacking Bryan. Reigns arrived onto the scene to help out, but The Big Dog was also no match for Rowan and Harper.

Rowan and Harper started getting destructive, tearing down the ringside area as they continued to assault Reigns and the security team that arrived. The duo, after dispatching of Reigns using a ringside barrier, drove Bryan through the announcer's table as Smackdown went off the air.

Other moments from Smackdown included Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and his friend Sami Zayn attacking Ali; Charlotte Flair defeating Sasha Banks by disqualification after Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley got involved; Carmella arriving to help Flair against Banks and Bayley; Baron Corbin having his King of the Ring coronation ruined by Chad Gable; Heavy Machinery defeating The B-Team; and Kevin Owens announcing he is suing Shane McMahon after he was fired last week.

Owens, who had bought a ticket to watch Smackdown from the audience, confronted McMahon in the ring and said that he has filed a $25 million wrongful termination lawsuit against his former boss. Owens also said that if he wins in court, McMahon will be fired from the WWE.