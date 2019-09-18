'Raising Dion': Michael B. Jordan's son has superpowers in first trailer

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of its new sci-fi series Raising Dion.

The streaming service released a trailer Wednesday featuring Michael B. Jordan, Alisha Wainwright and Ja'Siah Young.

Jordan plays Mark Reese, a late scientist, in the show. The character was husband to Nicole (Wainwright) and father to a young son, Dion (Young), before he apparently died in a storm.

The preview shows Nicole raising Dion following Mark's death. Dion begins to exhibit magical, superhero-like abilities, including the ability to manipulate the elements.

Raising Dion is based on the Dennis Liu comic book of the same name. The series is written by Carol Barbee and co-stars Jason Ritter and Jazmyn Simon.

Barbee said in an interview with IGN published last week that she approached Raising Dion as "a love letter to moms; to parenting."

"Sometimes the difference between becoming a hero or becoming a villain is how you were raised. How you were loved," she said. "No one feels capable of raising a child, you just learn as you go. Nicole has the additional challenge of raising a kid with powers she doesn't have and doesn't understand. She has to keep Dion safe from the world and the world safe from Dion."

Raising Dion premieres Oct. 4 on Netflix. Jordan, who starred as Killmonger in the Marvel movie Black Panther, also serves as an executive producer on the new show.