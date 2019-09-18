Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Peter Weber, also known as "Pilot Pete," has been announced as the next "Bachelor" who will headline Season 24 of the long-running reality series.

Weber was introduced as the new Bachelor during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale. He was then sworn in on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel had Weber place his hand on a copy of People magazine while raising his right hand. The late night host asked him a series of questions that poked fun at the Bachelor series.

"Do you promise to get choked up when you have to make your final choice between two dental hygienists?" Kimmel asked with Weber responding "I do."

Weber previously appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette featuring Hannah Brown where he came in third place. He famously had a romantic night with Brown inside of a windmill.

Weber is a captain for a major commercial airline and is a native of Westlake Village, Calif. He comes after last season's Bachelor, Colton Underwood, ended Season 23 by choosing Cassie Randolph, however, the couple did not get engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise's Chris and Katie, Dylan and Hannah and Demi and Kristian got engaged on the Season 6 finale.