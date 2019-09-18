Michelle Dockery, Jimmy Fallon play 'How Dare You!' on 'Tonight Show'

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery delivered high-brow insults during a game of How Dare You! with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Dockery and Fallon took turns on Tuesday complaining about Oreo Thins, air mattresses, airline passengers, how beautiful Jennifer Lopez looks in the film Hustlers and bees in the most proper way possible.

Each insult was ended by Dockery or Fallon slapping the air with a white glove while proclaiming, "How dare you!"

"If I had a predilection for sleeping inside of a bouncy castle, I would spend the night inside a Chuck E. Cheese. You are good at neither holding air, nor being a mattress. You leave me bone-weary," Dockery said about air mattresses.

Dockery also told Fallon some of the celebrities she has met who are fans of Downton Abbey, including Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and Kate Middleton.

The actress said that Middleton came to the show's set and watched her rehearse a scene.

"This is probably what it felt like for a court jester back in the day performing for the royals," she said about the experience. "But she was just, of course, so charming and gracious and beautiful."

The Downton Abbey movie will be in theaters on Friday.