Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Eileen Davidson is open to returning to the show.

The 60-year-old actress and television personality said during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she hasn't ruled out another appearance on the Bravo series.

"I might pop in now and again. You never know," she said.

Davidson also called out her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump for skipping the Season 9 reunion and quitting the show. She said she isn't optimistic about the future of Vanderpump and Kyle Richards' friendship.

"I've seen so many things about that 'friendship,'" Davidson said. "I don't know. I think it's over."

Davidson also discussed her potential return to RHOBH in an interview Monday with KTLA 5.

"Would I do it again? I might pop in now and then. You never say never," she said.

Davidson starred on RHOBH in Seasons 5-7 and appeared as a guest in Season 8. She said the show and her co-stars caused her a lot of anxiety.

"You know, I did enjoy aspects of it. But, it's high anxiety. The anxiety level is very, very, high," the star said. "No rules -- it's like the wild, wild west of women."

Davidson is also known for starring on the soap operas The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.