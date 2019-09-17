WWE Raw: Bray Wyatt confronts Seth Rollins, attacks Kane

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Fiend Bray Wyatt set his sights onto Universal Champion Seth Rollins on Raw and came face-to-face with a WWE legend.

Rollins kicked things off on Monday as he spoke about what happened at Clash of Champions and how Wyatt attacked him after he successfully defended his title against Braun Strowman.

The champ said he will be facing Wyatt next for the title in a Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell event on Oct. 6. Wyatt then appeared on the big screen and spoke to Rollins from the set of his demented children's program, Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt warned that The Fiend has more that he wants to say to Rollins and proclaimed that he would see him in hell.

Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs, known famously in WWE as Kane, made a return to the squared circle as Raw was taking place from Knoxville, Tenn. Jacobs was first involved in a 24/7 Championship match with R-Truth with the mayor pinning Truth inside a football stadium to take the title.

Truth would get revenge and his 24/7 Championship back by ambushing Jacobs as he arrived for Raw. Jacobs' Kane persona was briefly unleashed onto Truth before he calmed down.

Rollins, in the main event, took on new Raw Tag Team Champion Robert Roode who had his partner Dolph Ziggler watching his back from ringside.

Rollins was poised to win the bout when he nailed Roode with a Curb Stomp. Ziggler got involved as the referee counted to three, ending the match in a disqualification. Ziggler and Roode then teamed up on Rollins and were joined by United States Champion AJ Styles and The O.C.

Jacobs ended up arriving onto the scene as Kane and saved Rollins from the assault. Kane cleaned house and delivered Chokeslams all around until the lights suddenly went out and The Fiend appeared.

Wyatt first took out Kane with the Mandible Claw before he creepily crawled over to Rollins and stared down his future opponent.

Other moments from Raw included Braun Strowman crashing a Tag Team Champions summit; The O.C. defeating Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders; Baron Corbin defeating Chad Gable to become the 2019 King of the Ring; Ricochet defeated Mike Kanellis followed by Kanellis losing to a returning Rusev after Maria Kanellis implied that Rusev is the father of her unborn baby; Rey Mysterio defeated Cesaro; Lace Evans defeated Dana Brooke; and Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Women's Tag Team Champions Alex Bliss and Nikki Cross in a non-title match.