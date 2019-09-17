Tom Burke, Holliday Grainger return for another Cormoran Strike miniseries

TV stars Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke have begun filming a fourth miniseries based on the crime novels J.K. Rowling penned under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. Photo courtesy of the BBC.

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger have begun filming a fourth miniseries based on the crime novels J.K. Rowling penned under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

They are reprising their roles of Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott.

Co-starring Joseph Quinn, Robert Glenister and Nick Blood, the four-part Strike: Lethal White is expected to premiere on the BBC in 2020.

Cinemax has U.S. and Canadian rights to the show.

Sue Tully is directing all four episodes of the next adventure. Her credits include Line of Duty, Tin Star and The A Word.

Tully previously worked with Burke on the period drama, The Musketeers.

"In the grips of psychosis, a young man named Billy Knight arrives in private detective Cormoran Strike's office telling the story of a child he saw strangled many years ago," a synopsis for Strike: Lethal White said. "Strike is simultaneously hired by government minister Jasper Chiswell to investigate Billy's brother, Jimmy Knight, who is blackmailing him. As Strike and his partner Robin work to determine how the cases might be connected, Robin goes undercover in the House of Commons."