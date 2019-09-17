Mandy Moore attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tim Matheson will portray Dave, the father of Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), on "This is Us."

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Tim Matheson has joined the cast of This is Us Season 4.

The Wrap confirmed Tuesday that Matheson, 71, will portray Dave, the father of Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), on the NBC series.

Deadline said Dave will be a major recurring character in the season. Elizabeth Perkins played Rebecca's mom, Janet, in previous seasons.

This is Us stars Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley. The show released a promo image this month that shows Jack (Ventimiglia) meeting Rebecca's parents for the first time in the Season 4 premiere.

"Rebecca is a bit of a daddy's girl," Moore told Entertainment Weekly this month. "There are certain things that they don't align on. But I think at the end of the day she really loves her father for who he is. He's quite protective of her."

Moore said Jack may have a difficult time winning over Rebecca's parents.

"They're a little protective," the actress said. "We've gotten some clues over the course of the show too that [she's] not especially close with her parents later in life. I feel like they don't necessarily understand [her] ambition as a musician. So this is all new territory bringing a boy like this home."

This is Us Season 4 premieres Sept. 24. Ventimiglia teased the season on Watch What Happens Live in August, saying the world expands.

Matheson is known for playing Vice President John Hoynes on The West Wing. He most recently appeared in the Child's Play remake starring Aubrey Plaza.