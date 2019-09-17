NBCUniversal announces Peacock streaming service with 'Saved by the Bell' reboot

"The Office" star Jenna Fischer. NBCUniversal's streaming service named Peacock will contain all episodes of the popular comedy series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mario Lopez is set to star in a "Saved by the Bell" reboot series that will air on NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service named Peacock. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday that its planned streaming service has been dubbed Peacock and will launch in April 2020 with 15,000 hours of content.

The platform will be ad-supported with subscription options also available to consumers. Pricing details will be announced at a later date.

Peacock, named after NBC's logo, will contain a mix of original programs, reboots of classic shows, fan-favorite series, films from Universal Pictures, content from DreamWorks Animation and Telmundo, news, sports, reality programming and late night talk shows.

NBCUniversal is planning reboots of Saved by the Bell, starring original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who are also producing; sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica and a Punky Brewster sequel series with original star Soleil Moon Frye.

Other original shows will include an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, Dr. Death based on the podcast of the same name starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater; comedy Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms; pilot Straight Talk starring Jada Pinkett Smith; late night series The Amber Ruffin Show and a Saturday Night Live docuseries titled Who Wrote That.

Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home of The Office starting in 2021 after it leaves Netflix. Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Frasier, Everybody Loves Raymond, Downton Abbey, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Married...With Children, Saturday Night Live, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Will & Grace and many more make up the classic television offerings.

The film catalogue will include franchises Fast & Furious, Bourne and Back to the Future along with Bridesmaids, American Pie, Meet the Parents, E.T., Jaws, Mamma Mia, Shrek, The Breakfast Club, Do the Right Thing, Field of Drams and more.

The second Psych film, titled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, will also appear on Peacock.

"The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal - whether it's culture-defining dramas form innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!," chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises Bonnie Hammer said in a statement.

"Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless -- from can't miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office," she continued.

Peacock is the latest new streaming service set to debut following platforms from Apple with Apple TV+ on Nov. 1, Disney's Disney+ on Nov. 12 and WarnerMedia's HBO Max in Spring 2020.