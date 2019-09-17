Kiefer Sutherland to star in new Quibi series 'The Fugitive'

Actor, producer and director Kiefer Sutherland arrives at the premiere of "Forsaken" at the 2015 Whistler Film Festival in British Columbia in 2015. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Actor Kiefer Sutherland attends the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Kiefer Sutherland is set to star in a new action- drama called "The Fugitive." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Designated Survivor and 24 icon Kiefer Sutherland has signed on to play Police Detective Clay Bryce in Quibi's upcoming action-drama, The Fugitive.

The show will co-star Boyd Holbrook from Logan and In the Shadow of the Moon as Mike Ferro.

Stephen Hopkins -- whose directing credits include 24 and The Dark Tower -- will start filming The Fugitive in mid-October in Los Angeles.

"When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he's riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and 'tweet-now, confirm-later' journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act," a press release said. "Wrongfully -- and very publicly -- accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop heading the investigation can apprehend him."

Quibi announced on Monday that has green-lit a drama called Survive starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins.