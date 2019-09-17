Kiefer Sutherland to star in new Quibi series 'The Fugitive'

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Designated Survivor and 24 icon Kiefer Sutherland has signed on to play Police Detective Clay Bryce in Quibi's upcoming action-drama, The Fugitive.
The show will co-star Boyd Holbrook from Logan and In the Shadow of the Moon as Mike Ferro.
Stephen Hopkins -- whose directing credits include 24 and The Dark Tower -- will start filming The Fugitive in mid-October in Los Angeles.
"When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he's riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and 'tweet-now, confirm-later' journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act," a press release said. "Wrongfully -- and very publicly -- accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop heading the investigation can apprehend him."
Quibi announced on Monday that has green-lit a drama called Survive starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins.