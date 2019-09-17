Uzo Aduba attends the National Board of Review awards gala in January. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Chris Rock (R) and Megalyn Echikunwoke attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Timothy Olyphant will join Chris Rock, Uzo Aduba, Jack Huston and Jason Schwartzman in Season 4 of the FX series "Fargo." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Fargo will feature Timothy Olyphant as a guest star in Season 4.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday that Olyphant, 51, will have a recurring role on the FX series.

Olyphant joins a cast led by Chris Rock, who plays Loy Cannon, the head of an African-American crime family. Francesco Acqaroli, Uzo Aduba, Jack Huston and Jason Schwartzman also star.

Season 4 takes place in in Kansas City in the 1950s. The season centers on the tensions between two criminal syndicates, Cannon's family and an Italian-American crime family.

Deadline said Olyphant will play Dick "Deafy" Wickware. Production begins in Chicago in the fall, with Season 4 to premiere in 2020.

Fargo is inspired by the Coen brothers' 1996 film of the same name. The series is created by Noah Hawley, with Joel and Ethan Coen as executive producers.

Olyphant previously starred as Raylan Givens on the FX series Justified. He also played Seth Bullock on the HBO drama Deadwood and Joel Hammond on the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.