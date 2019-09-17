Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Family Reunion will return for a second season on Netflix.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday that Netflix renewed the series, starring Tia Mowry and Anthony Alabi.

Family Reunion follows Cocoa and Moz McKellan (Mowry and Alabi) and their children, Jade (Talia Jackson), Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), Mazzi (Cameron J. Wright) and Ami (Jordyn Raya James), as they move from Seattle, Wash., to Columbus, Ga., to be close to Moz's mother, M'Dear (Loretta Devine), and other family.

Jackson, 18, celebrated the renewal in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"The cast & I are so blessed to announce that FAMILY REUNION GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 2!!!!" she wrote. "I want to thank ALL of the amazing fans from all over the world who have helped make this possible! And of course the wonderful and talented cast & crew who worked so hard to help us create this show!! We are so excited to be able to continue the McKellans story, thank you all!!! SEASON 2!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The first half of Family Reunion Season 1 debuted on Netflix in July. The show will have a Christmas special Dec. 9 on Netflix, with the second half of Season 1 to begin streaming in January 2020.

Variety said Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes. Series creator Meg LeLoatch will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the new season.