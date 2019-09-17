Arsenio Hall will premiere his Netflix stand-up comedy special "Smart & Classy" on Oct. 29. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Arsenio Hall announced his new Netflix standup comedy special, Smart & Classy, on his social media channels Tuesday. Smart & Classy premieres Oct. 29.

"There's nothing more important than laughter," Hall says in his video. He also dubs the sound of flatulence after he announces the title Smart & Classy.

It's not coming on till October 29th, but I can't wait any longer to tell you. "I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it". My first @NetflixIsAJoke standup special! #standupcomedy @netflix #smartandclassy pic.twitter.com/f0LI9RSIZ5— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) September 17, 2019

Hall, a stand-up comedian and talk show host, hosted The Arsenio Hall Show from 1989-1994. The talk show was credited for influencing President Bill Clinton's election, as he reached a young audience playing the saxophone with Hall's band. A revival of his talk show lasted one season from 2013-2014.

During the '80s Hall was friends with Eddie Murphy and appeared in the film Coming to America. Hall returns as Prince Akeem's (Murphy) companion Semmi for the forthcoming sequel Coming 2 America, also for Netflix.

Hall won the 2013 season of Celebrity Apprentice and has also appeared as a guest co-host on The View and Access Hollywood Live.

A Netflix press release says Hall will touch on subjects such as performing stand-up in the current political climate, his role in Coming to America, his time on Celebrity Apprentice and drugs in Smart & Classy.