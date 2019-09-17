Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Arsenio Hall announced his new Netflix standup comedy special, Smart & Classy, on his social media channels Tuesday. Smart & Classy premieres Oct. 29.
"There's nothing more important than laughter," Hall says in his video. He also dubs the sound of flatulence after he announces the title Smart & Classy.
Hall, a stand-up comedian and talk show host, hosted The Arsenio Hall Show from 1989-1994. The talk show was credited for influencing President Bill Clinton's election, as he reached a young audience playing the saxophone with Hall's band. A revival of his talk show lasted one season from 2013-2014.
During the '80s Hall was friends with Eddie Murphy and appeared in the film Coming to America. Hall returns as Prince Akeem's (Murphy) companion Semmi for the forthcoming sequel Coming 2 America, also for Netflix.
Hall won the 2013 season of Celebrity Apprentice and has also appeared as a guest co-host on The View and Access Hollywood Live.
A Netflix press release says Hall will touch on subjects such as performing stand-up in the current political climate, his role in Coming to America, his time on Celebrity Apprentice and drugs in Smart & Classy.