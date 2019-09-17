Al Roker to undergo hip replacement surgery

Al Roker (R) and Sheinelle Jones attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Al Roker attends the TIME 100 gala in 2018. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Al Roker (R), pictured with Deborah Roberts, will have hip resurfacing surgery after experiencing pain and osteoarthritis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Today weather anchor Al Roker will undergo hip replacement surgery.

Roker, 65, confirmed Tuesday on Today that he will have hip resurfacing surgery Wednesday after experiencing pain and osteoarthritis.

"I started feeling this twinge in my hip - and then my back was acting up," Roker said. "It seems like my hip went fairly quickly."

"All of a sudden, in the last three months, my left hip has been deteriorating," he added on the show.

Roker said his pain is tolerable but needs to be addressed.

"It's not like I'm crying at night, but, you know, it hurts," he told his co-hosts.

Roker expects to return to Today by the end of the month. His sister, Alisa Smith, is also having both of her hips replaced.

Roker celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with his wife, Deborah Roberts, Monday ahead of his surgery. He marked the occasion by sharing wedding photos on Instagram.

"And 24 years ago today, @debrobertsabc changed my life forever and I am forever grateful. #happyanniversary to the most wonderful #mom #friend #wife #partner," Roker captioned the post.

Roker previously underwent back surgery in 2005 and knee surgery in 2016.