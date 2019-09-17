Sept. 17 (UPI) -- ABC released on Tuesday a sneak peek at 33 women who may star on Season 24 of The Bachelor.

ABC asked users on social media to comment with a rose emoji on the contestants they would give the show's first impression rose to.

It is possible that several of the women get cut early before Season 24 begins.

The women include Alayah B. from San Antonio, Alexa C. from Chicago, Alexis T. from Whistler, Canada, Avonlea E. from Fort Worth, Courtney P. from Venice, Fla., Deandra K. from Plano, Texas, Eunice C. from Chicago, Hannah Ann S. from Knoxville, Hayley H. from Los Angeles, Jade M. from Mesa, Ariz., Jasmine N. from Houston, Jenna S. from New Lenox, Ill., Katrina B. from Chicago, Kelley F. from Chicago, Kelsey W. from Des Moines, Kiarra N. from Roswell and Kylie R. from Los Angeles, Lauren J. from Los Angeles, Lauren M. from Miami, Lexi B. from New York City, Madison P. from Birmingham, Maurissa G. from Atlanta, Megan H. from Daly City, Calif., Mykenna D. from Langley, Canada, Natasha P. from New York City, Payton M. from Wellesley, Mass., Sarah C. from Knoxville, Savanah M. from Houston, Shiann L. from Las Vegas, Sydney H. from Birmingham, Tammy L. from Syracuse, Victoria F. from Virginia Beach and Victoria P. from Alexandria.

The women were showcased just ahead of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, where the next Bachelor will be announced.

Contenders to become the next Bachelor include Peter Weber and Derek Peth. Fan favorites like Mike Johnson has been seen with Demi Lovato, which has taken him out of the running, along with Tyler Cameron, who has been linked to Gigi Hadid.

The Bachelor in Paradise season finale will feature remaining couples Demi and Kristian, Chris and Katie, Dylan and Hannah ad Clay and Nicole, spending one last night in the fantasy suites and deciding if they want to take their relationship to the next level.

Colton Underwood was the franchise's last Bachelor. He ended Season 23 by choosing Cassie Randolph, however, the couple did not get engaged.