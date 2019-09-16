Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Marie Osmond is voicing her love for her The Talk co-hosts, whom she considers sisters.

The 59-year-old singer, actress and television personality discussed her bond with Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba during Monday's episode of CBS This Morning.

"They are [my sisters]," Osmond, who has eight brothers, said. "I don't have a sister, and to have all these female opinions, I'm like, well, there's a smart table. No offense, guys! It's just a different thing."

"I love the show because it's upbeat and it's fun," she added. "They are all a hoot. And I love each one of them. They're crazy."

Osmond also feels a connection to the show's audience. She candidly discussed family matters, including feeling responsible for a car crash she and her mom were involved in when she was 16, during her first week on The Talk.

"I think that's one of the things you have to realize when you step up to that table," Osmond said. "I don't believe in airing dirty laundry; don't think that's necessary. But if you can do something that can help somebody else or, you know, help them get through something, maybe it's that sisterhood thing."

Osmond guest hosted The Talk dozens of times before being named an official co-host for Season 10 in May.

"It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk," she said at the time. "I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect."