Gemma Arterton, Alessandro Nivola to star in 'Black Narcissus' miniseries

Actor Jim Broadbent attends a photo call for "Black 47" at the 68th Berlin Film Festival in 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alessandro Nivola attends the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award gala in Hollywood in 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Gemma Arterton is to lead the cast of the BBC/FX adaptation of the 1939 novel, "Black Narcissus." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Lost in Austen actress Gemma Arterton and American Hustle alum Alessandro Nivola are set to star in the three-part BBC/FX adaptation of the 1939 novel, Black Narcissus, the networks announced Monday.

Amanda Coe wrote the retelling of "Rumer Godden's iconic tale of sexual repression and forbidden love," a press release said.

Charlotte Bruus Christensen is directing the project, which will co-star Aisling Franciosi, Diana Rigg, Jim Broadbent, Gina McKee, Rosie Cavaliero, Patsy Ferran, Karen Bryson and Dipika Kunwar.

"I'm thrilled to be adapting Black Narcissus for BBC One. It's a truly extraordinary love story, as well as a brilliantly unsettling piece of 20th century gothic about the power of a place to get under your skin and the dangers of refusing to learn from history," Coe said in a statement.

Filming is slated to start in October in Jomsom, Nepal, and Pinewood Studios in Britain.