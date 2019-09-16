Charlie Hunnam to star in adaptation of 'Shantaram' for Apple

Charlie Hunnam attends the premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" on May 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Charlie Hunnam is set to star in Apple series "Shantaram." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Charlie Hunnam has signed on to star in a television adaptation of author Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram for Apple TV+.

The series, from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, will follow Hunnam as Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison who finds a new life in the slums and underworld of India.

Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle) is penning the adaptation and is executive producing along with Justin Kurzel (Assassin's Creed) who is directing the first two episodes.

Former Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson, Steve Golin, Nicole Clemens, Andrea Barron and Richard Sharkey are also executive producing.

Production on the 10-episode series is set to begin in October in Australia and India.

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content won a bidding war for the rights to Shantaram in 2018 along with Roberts' sequel novel titled The Mountain Shadow.

Hunnam is best known for starring on FX's Sons of Anarchy. He has also starred in films The Lost City of Z, Netflix's Triple Frontier, Pacific Rim and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Apple TV+, Apple's upcoming streaming service, is set to launch on Nov. 1. The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and See starring Jason Momoa will also be on the service.