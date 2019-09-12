Sept. 12 (UPI) -- His Dark Materials, a new fantasy series based on the Philip Pullman novels, will make its debut on HBO in November.

The network shared a U.S. premiere date, Nov. 4, and a promo for the adaptation Thursday on Twitter.

"It's time. #HisDarkMaterials premieres November 4 on @HBO," the post reads.

His Dark Materials will premiere a day earlier in the U.K., Nov. 3 on BBC One.

"This autumn, one girl will change worlds. #HisDarkMaterials, coming to @BBCOne & BBCiPlayer on Sunday 3rd November," the network tweeted.

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters as The Master and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby. The series takes place in a fantasy world where all humans have daemons, physical manifestations of the soul that take the form of animals.

The BBC announced in August that Kit Connor will voice Lyra's daemon, Pantalaimon, Helen McCrory will voice Lord Asriel's daemon, Stelmaria, and Cristela Alonzo will voice Lee's daemon, Hester.

His Dark Materials released a trailer in July that shows Lyra fighting for the truth as she investigates a kidnapping conspiracy.

Pullman published the His Dark Materials book series between 1995 and 2000. The trilogy consists of The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass.