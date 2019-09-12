Shannen Doherty (R) and Deborah Waknin-Harwin attend the Stand Up to Cancer fundraise in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Warning: Spoilers ahead

BH90210 fans are eager for Season 2 following the show's cliffhanger finale.

Fans of the Fox series, a new reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, called for the show's renewal on Twitter after the Season 1 finale aired Wednesday.

Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, spent the first season pitching a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 to Fox. The finale ended with Fox picking the show up but planning to make major changes.

The fictional Fox execs tell Priestley and his co-stars they want to recast the pilot, shoot the show in Canada and fire one of the original cast members. The shakeup means one of the real-life 90210 stars likely won't return in Season 2.

Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210, encouraged fans in a tweet Wednesday to petition Fox for a second season. Fans showed their support online.

"More more we want more! This is awesome! I love to see more of the 'as themselves' and as the characters both! The 90210 feel with the more mature look back and hope for a better tomorrow! #90210reboot @FOXTV," one person wrote.

"I have always been a huge fan on BH 90210 and have watched every episode of this new season! I LOVE IT! PLEASE let there be another season! Please!" another added.

Garth and Spelling, who portrayed Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, discussed their plans for Season 2 in an interview with The Wrap published Wednesday.

"From our perspective, it was definitely not a limited series," Spelling said. "The intention is to go on."

"It will be juicy, because it'll be more about the show, the filming of the actual show and more of these people thrust into each other's lives like all the time," Garth added of a potential Season 2. "So it would be about these people being together in that kind of environment and being forced to be there and how all that works out for everyone."