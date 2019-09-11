Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Vicki Gunvalson says her prenup is "done" ahead of her wedding to fiancé Steve Lodge.

The 57-year-old television personality discussed her engagement, prenup and upcoming wedding during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Gunvalson got engaged to Lodge in April after three years of dating. She told host Andy Cohen she would rate Lodge's proposal a 10 out of 10.

"It was like everything I'd ever wanted," Gunvalson said.

Gunvalson was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith and Donn Gunvalson, and is parent to daughter Briana and son Michael with Wolfsmith. She said the details of her prenup with Lodge have already been worked out.

"That's already been done," Gunvalson said. "It's in the works -- I haven't -- it's done."

Gunvalson has yet to set a date for her wedding. She said she doesn't plan to have any of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars as bridesmaids or invite ex-husband Donn.

"I doubt [it]," Gunvalson said of her co-stars as bridesmaids. "Briana promised me and said don't do the dah-dah-dah-dah dah-dah-dah-dah. I've been married twice and do we really need to do the dah-dah."

Gunvalson starred in the first 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County and appears as a friend in Season 14. The Bravo series stars Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.