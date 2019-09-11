Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Oxygen Media announced Wednesday that its new series, Relentless with Kate Snow, will premiere Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. Journalist Kate Snow will assist families in finding the killers of their loved ones.

Named after the families' relentless pursuit of justice, working through grief and sometimes through mortal danger, Relentless sees families paired with law enforcement to seek justice for the victims. Some of the cases featured in Relentless with Kate Snow include a mother looking for the killer who shot her son in a recording studio and a 20-year-old case, according to Oxygen's press release.

In a video posted on Oxygen.com, Snow interviews family members and law enforcement, while documenting the research both parties are doing. She asks one mother if she feels as strong as others think she is. "No," the mom replies. "I feel like a mom.

Snow is an NBC correspondent for NBC Nightly News, Today and Dateline NBC. Oxygen is an NBC Universal cable network.

Oxygen also airs other true crime shows like Buried in the Backyard and Snapped, as well as limited series such as The Disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks and Aaron Hernandez Uncovered.