Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is going to be a mom of three.

The 38-year-old television personality is expecting her third child with her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

Mellencamp announced the news Wednesday and showed off her baby bump in a photo on Instagram.

"Life is full of miracles," she captioned the post.

Mellencamp and Arroyave married in July 2011 and are already parents to 7-year-old daughter Slate and 5-year-old son Cruz. Arroyave is also dad to 11-year-old daughter Isabella.

"I said to my husband, 'We don't even fit in our cars anymore!'" Mellencamp told Us Weekly. "Think about it, there's six of us! I'm like... 'We're going to start having to look at minivans! What's happening?!'"

Mellencamp, who previously had multiple miscarriages and struggled with in vitro fertilization, said she's feeling cautious amid her pregnancy.

"I'm just in the past couple weeks a little more hesitant to do things I normally do because it's sinking in that I have baby in my belly," she said.

Mellencamp said she "couldn't be prouder" of Slate and Cruz while celebrating their first day back at school in an Instagram post last week.

"First day of school for these lovebugs; I couldn't be prouder of this dynamic duo. #1stgrade #TK #slateangel #powey," she wrote.

Mellencamp, the daughter of singer John Mellencamp, has starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 8. The Bravo series announced in August that Garcelle Beauvais will become its first African-American cast member in Season 10.