Musician Shane McAnally, winner of the award for Songwriter of the Year, appears backstage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas arrive at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on August 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NBC has ordered a second season of musician and producer Ryan Tedder's competition series, "Songland." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a second season of its songwriting competition series, Songland,

The show features producer-mentors Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally.

"The series' innovative format takes an inside look at the creative process behind songwriting, and each episode provides one up-and-coming songwriter the opportunity to have their song recorded by a chart-topping artist and released immediately after the episode airs worldwide," a network press release said.

Songland Season 1's guest recording artists include Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Macklemore, Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis.