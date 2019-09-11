Sept. 11 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a second season of its songwriting competition series, Songland,
The show features producer-mentors Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally.
"The series' innovative format takes an inside look at the creative process behind songwriting, and each episode provides one up-and-coming songwriter the opportunity to have their song recorded by a chart-topping artist and released immediately after the episode airs worldwide," a network press release said.
Songland Season 1's guest recording artists include Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Macklemore, Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis.