Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to perform some of the most iconic music video dance moves in pop culture history.

Lopez and Fallon started the segment titled The History of Music Video Dancing on Tuesday by busting a move to MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This."

The pair then performed dance moves from The Bangles' "Walk Like an Egyptian," "Macarena," TLC's "Waterfalls," Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again," Beyonce's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," and Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," among many others.

Lopez and Fallon also danced to more recent hits such as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita," and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

Lopez discussed her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and how she asked Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for marriage advice.

"She was like, 'I'll tell you what my mother-in-law told me on my wedding day, which was It's good to be a little deaf sometimes,'" Lopez said.

Lopez presented footage of her 11-year-old daughter Emme performing onstage with her during a recent tour.

"She just gets out there and she just does it. Nerves of steel," Lopez said about her daughter willing to perform a song with her mother on every night of the tour.