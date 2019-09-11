Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix released new posters Wednesday for their upcoming series The Politician. Posters highlight stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch and Ben Platt in the political satire from creator Ryan Murphy. The Politician premieres Friday, Sept. 27 on Netflix.

Platt plays Payton Hobart, a young aspiring politician whose first campaign is running for student body president in high school. Paltrow plays Georgina Hobart. Lange plays Dusty Jackson and Deutch plays Infinity Jackson.

Murphy has described the series as "wealthy people behaving badly" to The Hollywood Reporter and Murphy envisions five seasons. Payton begins by running for student body president. In success, Murphy hopes season five will see him running for President of the United States.

Though the lens of high school elections may be ripe for satirizing modern politics, Platt said that's not what The Politician is about. "It's more about the phenomenon of what it takes to be a politician and how much of yourself you have to sacrifice to be a good one," Platt said in that same interview.

One poster highlights the three female leads of The Politician. Another shows Deutch caught between two men. A third features Platt, Deutch and Lange. Each poster includes a political double entendre about collusion, bipartisanship or nasty women.

The Politician is the first show to air out of Murphy's production deal with Netflix. Murphy's longtime partners Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuck are also executive producers with Ryan, along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Platt and Paltrow. Lange previously worked with Murphy on American Horror Story.

Other series regulars include Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett. Judith Light, Bette Midler, Martina Navratilova, Dylan McDermott, January Jones, Trey Easton, Trevor Eason, Ryan Haddad, Jackie Hoffman, Teddy Sears, Joe Morton and Sam Jaeger will guest star. Season 1 of The Politician contains eight hour-long episodes.