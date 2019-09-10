Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Umbrella Academy is adding three new series regulars in Season 2.

Netflix announced in a tweet Tuesday that Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man) and Ritu Arya (Humans) will star in the new season.

"#TheUmbrellaAcademy Season 2 adds @YusufGatewood as Raymond, a charismatic born leader; @MarinIreland as Sissy, a fearless Texan who married young for all the wrong reasons; and Ritu_Arya_ as Lila, a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as insane as the situation requires," the post reads.

Netflix further described Raymond, Sissy and Lila in posts on the official Umbrella Academy account. Raymond is a confident leader and "devoted husband," Sissy is a "no-nonsense" mom who is "eager to rediscover what life and love have to offer," and Lila is "unpredictable, mischievous, sarcastic" with a "twisted sense of humor."

ATTENTION CHILDREN! We heard a rumor that some new friends are joining us this season. Let us welcome them.— Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) September 10, 2019

Gatewood and Arya celebrated their casting on their own Twitter accounts.

"I'm very happy to be a part of this," Gatewood wrote.

"Yessss finally I can speak about ittt," Arya added. "Season 2 gonna be maaaddddd."

Gatewood, Ireland and Arya join returning stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba comic book series. The Netflix series premiered in February and was renewed for a second season in April.