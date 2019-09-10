Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige are developing the series A Time Lost for the streaming service. Stranger Things star Millie and her sister wrote the original story and will produce the series.

Tthe story is about two Long Island families whose feud "comes to a head" when one family's teenage daughter receives a cancer diagnosis, according to a Netflix press release.

"It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down," Millie and Paige said in a joint statement. "It's been a labor of love, literally."

Anna Klassen will adapt their story. Klassen was on the 2017 Black List for unproduced screenplays with her J.K. Rowling biopic, When Lightning Strikes. Klassen is also writing Dorothy and Alice for Netflix, about a friendship between the main characters from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and Frank L. Baum's Wizard of Oz series.

The Browns are producing A Time Lost with their father, Robert Brown. Millie and Paige also are producing the film, Enola Holmes, based on the Nancy Springer novel about Sherlock Holmes' teenage sister, in which Millie will play the title character.