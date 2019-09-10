Jason Momoa is blind and brutal in Apple original 'See' trailer

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Apple released the trailer for its original series, See, on Tuesday. Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard star in the Apple TV + original series that premieres Nov. 1.

In a post-apocalyptic world, humans have lost the sense of sight. Momoa leads a tribe through the wilderness with only his other four senses. However, he discovers that new babies have the ability to see, making them valuable to enemies. While his tribe wants to give up the babies to protect themselves, his character fights for them.

The trailer is action-packed with primitive battles and a harrowing rope bridge sequence. Momoa. The trailer touts the producer of the Planet of the Apes trilogy, referring to Peter Chernin, and the primal action shows. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight also produces See. Hunger Games and I Am Legend director Francis Lawrence directed the pilot episode.

Momoa plays DC Comics hero Arthur Curry in the Aquaman films, with a sequel in development for a 2022 release. He also is in the cast of the upcoming Dune adaptation and will appear in the Netflix film, Sweet Girl.

Apple TV+ launches Nov. 1. Along with See, launch series include Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in The Morning Show, Hailey Steinfeld in a comedy about the poet Dickinson, Ronald Moore sci-fi series For All Mankind, children's series Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, a Ghostwriter remake, documentary The Elephant Queen and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries.

Future Apple TV+ originals include a Steven Spielberg reboot of Amazing Stories, a Rob McElhenney comedy Mythic Quest, a J.J. Abrams/Sara Bareilles musical Little Voice, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's Little America, Aaron Paul and Octavia Spencer in Truth Be Told and Chris Evans in Defending Jacob.