Josh Gad attends the premiere of "The Angry Birds Movie 2" on August 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has canceled plans to release a Muppets scripted comedy series on its upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

The project, titled Muppets Live Another Day, was being developed by Frozen star Josh Gad, along with Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis.

The planned eight-episode limited series would have followed the events of 1984 film The Muppets Take Manhattan.

Gad, Horowitz, Kitsis had creative differences with Disney over the series, leading to it being scrapped.

Disney+ will still feature a short form Muppets project in 2020 titled Muppets Now that will feature characters such as Kermit the Frog and Missy Piggy interacting with celebrity guests.

ABC aired a Muppets television series in 2015 that lasted one season.